This evening in Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 78F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 105. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 76 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The sunshine will be intense Friday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
