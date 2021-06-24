This evening in Waco: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 97 though it will feel even hotter at 102.09. 76 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
