Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 73F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 77% chance of precipitation. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jun. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
