Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

