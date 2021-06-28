Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Tuesday's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
