For the drive home in Waco: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
