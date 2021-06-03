 Skip to main content
Jun. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A widely scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Then cloudy skies overnight. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%. Friday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It looks to reach a pleasant 79 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

