Waco's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . A 72-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Jun. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
