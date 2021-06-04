 Skip to main content
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

