Waco's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. 67 degrees is tomorrow's low. It's likely to rain tomorrow. Models are predicting a 62% chance. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Jun. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
