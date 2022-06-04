Jun. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 98, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.