 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Jun. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Waco: Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Sunday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert