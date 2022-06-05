This evening in Waco: Partly cloudy. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 102, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 75 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 19 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Jun. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
