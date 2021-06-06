Jun. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Variable clouds with showers and scattered thunderstorms. Storms more numerous during the evening. Low 71F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 75 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 49% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.