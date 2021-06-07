Jun. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 73F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 92 though it will feel even hotter at 98.85. 75 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.