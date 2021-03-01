Mar. 1, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Rain showers early with overcast skies late. Low 42F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 59 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.