 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The worst climate disasters in US History
Weather

The worst climate disasters in US History

One impact of climate change is that the number and severity of climate-related disasters is on the rise. With the warming of the planet, several factors combine to make extreme weather more common.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert