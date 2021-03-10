Mar. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Cloudy skies. Low near 65F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. A 64-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.