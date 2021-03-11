Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers later at night. Low around 65F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Friday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 63 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 47% chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions are expected this Friday, with forecast models showing 19 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 11, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
