Mar. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday, it will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.