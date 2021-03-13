Mar. 13, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly cloudy and windy with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low around 55F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Higher wind gusts possible. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 49 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 35% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from the west. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.