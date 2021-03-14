Mar. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 48F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 86 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 57 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.