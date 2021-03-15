 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert