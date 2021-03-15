Mar. 15, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mostly clear skies. Low around 55F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 57 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 14 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.