This evening's outlook for Waco: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a moderate 76 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 46 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Wednesday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast models showing 22 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Mar. 16, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
