Mar. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a moderate 67 degrees. 43 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Thursday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.