Mar. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Mainly clear. Low 47F. S winds shifting to WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Waco could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.