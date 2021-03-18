This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a pleasant 66 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 42 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 13 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
