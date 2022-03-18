 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 42F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

