Mar. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a moderate 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 9 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.

