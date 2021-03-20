Mar. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday, it will be a warm day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 72 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from southeast. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.