Mar. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 74 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees tomorrow. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 99% chance of precipitation. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 23 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.