Waco's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 54F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waco people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks like it will be a comfortable 69 degrees. 53 degrees is tomorrow's low. Monday, there is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 21, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
