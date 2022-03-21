This evening's outlook for Waco: Thunderstorms, some strong in the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and possibly a tornado with some storms. Low 53F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Folks in the Waco area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It should reach a moderate 61 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 21 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
