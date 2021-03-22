Mar. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Windy with showers and thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Waco will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 51 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 8 mph. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.