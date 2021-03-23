Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.