This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 52 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Wednesday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 11 mph. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
