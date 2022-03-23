Mar. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 40F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.