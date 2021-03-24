Mar. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Waco will see warm temperatures this Thursday. It should reach a mild 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 48 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. There is a 61% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.