Mar. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low 48F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco Friday. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. 58 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.

