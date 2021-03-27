This evening in Waco: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. W winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
