Mar. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Mostly clear. Low 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Monday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 64 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.