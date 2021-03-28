For the drive home in Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks to reach a moderate 75 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
