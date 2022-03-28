Mar. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 64F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible. Looking ahead, the Waco area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 60 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 22 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on wacotrib.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.