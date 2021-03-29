This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 82 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Tuesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
