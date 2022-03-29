 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

Waco's evening forecast: Windy. Showers and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 59F. Winds S at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 43 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 24 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

