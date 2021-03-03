Mar. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 41F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking at tomorrow's forecast, warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Waco area. It looks to reach a mild 70 degrees. 51 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Some wind is expected tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 16 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.