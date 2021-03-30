For the drive home in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 52F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Waco. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, wi…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 54…
Waco's evening forecast: Thunderstorms likely. Low 54F. ESE winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Waco will see warm temp…
This evening's outlook for Waco: Generally fair. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Saturday, Waco…
Waco folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a moderate 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 48 degrees today. We will…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Waco community. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
Temperatures will be warm Monday in Waco. It looks like it will be a comfortable 76 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear …
This evening's outlook for Waco: A mostly clear sky. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Wednesday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures f…
Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fa…
This evening's outlook for Waco: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Tuesday, Waco folks should be prepared for high temperatures.…