Mar. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms later at night. Low 52F. S winds shifting to N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain Wednesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 23 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

