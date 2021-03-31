Mar. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: Clear. Low 39F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Waco area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index Thursday is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.