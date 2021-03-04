 Skip to main content
Mar. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Mainly clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Waco folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 17 miles per hour, coming from the west. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

