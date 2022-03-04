Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. 64 degrees is tomorrow's low. Models are suggesting a 21% chance of precipitation in Saturday's outlook. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.
Mar. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Waco
