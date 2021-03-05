Tonight's weather conditions in Waco: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 47F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 65 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Saturday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Visit wacotrib.com for more weather updates.
Mar. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
