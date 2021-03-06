 Skip to main content
Mar. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Waco

This evening's outlook for Waco: Partly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 42 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 10 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.

