Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

This evening in Waco: Thunderstorms likely. Low 42F. SSW winds shifting to NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 59 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 36 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 19 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.