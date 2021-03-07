This evening in Waco: Clear skies. Low around 40F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Waco will see warm temperatures this Monday. It should reach a mild 72 degrees. A 57-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit wacotrib.com.
Mar. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Waco
