Mar. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Waco

For the drive home in Waco: A few clouds overnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Temperatures in Waco will be cool tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tuesday, there is a 44% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Waco area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit wacotrib.com for local news and weather.